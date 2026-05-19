Junior Achievement Volunteer of the Year credits adoptive family for inspiring his passion

Jacksonville, Fl — Junior Achievement of North Florida recently honored local leaders who have positively influenced business and education in Jacksonville.

One honoree stood out because of what he gives back to the community. Evan Satterwhite was recognized as Volunteer of the Year.

He’s a development officer at Bank OZK and arrived in Jacksonville around four years ago after a career at Wells Fargo in Arizona.

Satterwhite was born into foster care and lived in a few homes before he was adopted at 13.

Growing up in foster care, Satterwhite credits his upbringing for shaping his resilience, determination, and passion for helping others succeed.

“I remember how I was as a kid and the people that made a change in my life so I thought I did well for myself and I want to share that with the youth.”, Satterwhite said.

Satterwhite was recognized for his positive energy, authenticity, and commitment to excellence. Whether mentoring colleagues, supporting local initiatives, or serving clients, he strives to lead with integrity, compassion, and purpose.

He serves on the board for the Center for Children’s Rights and works closely with Goodwill Industries of North Florida to support initiatives focused on advocacy, empowerment, and creating opportunities for individuals and families throughout the community.

Satterwhite and his fiance want to have four children, then adopt a fifth.

“When my mom asked me if I wanted to be in her family, her words were ‘would you like to be a part of the Satterwhite family’. And my response was ‘I thought I already was’. My mom just started tearing up and crying.“, Satterwhite said.

Junior Achievement of North Florida named the Thompson S. Baker “Solid as a Rock” Award recipient as Andy Allen, CEO of Corner Lot Development.

Additional honorees were Pam Coleman, CTE Instructor at Westside High School, as Educator of the Year; and FIS as Company of the Year.

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