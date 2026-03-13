Junior Jumbos Crustacean Kids Club membership available now

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The most exclusive hangout in Crustacean Nation is back for the 2026 season.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp have opened membership for the Junior Jumbos Crustacean Kids Club, giving fans 12 years old and under a chance to get even closer to the action at VyStar Ballpark.

For $55.50 per child, Junior Jumbos receive a variety of perks throughout the season, including game tickets, exclusive experiences, and special merchandise.

Membership benefits include:

One general admission ticket to every Sunday home game at VyStar Ballpark

Two bonus games: Opening Day (March 27) and Back to School Night (Aug. 1)

Junior Jumbos club hat

ID badge

10% discount at the Jumbo Shrimp Souvenir Store

One pregame player autograph session (date to be announced)

One pregame parade (date to be announced)

One pregame ice cream social (date to be announced)

Parents can register their child for the Junior Jumbos Crustacean Kids Club online.

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