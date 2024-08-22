Jury again recommends death for Jacksonville man who killed 3 in 2002

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A jury, for a second time, has recommended death for a Jacksonville man convicted in a 2002 triple murder.

A judge sentenced Pinkney “Chip” Carter to death in 2005 when a jury found him guilty of killing three people.

He killed his ex-girlfriend, 35-year-old Liz Reed, her 16-year-old daughter Courtney Smith, and 49-year-old Glenn Pafford.

During last week’s hearing, the jury heard testimony from Reed’s son, who was 14 at the time and found the bodies, and a retired Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer.

The defense argued that Carter “snapped” when he saw Reed with another man and the killings were not premeditated.

Carter was resentenced because of a change in Florida’s death penalty law. Originally the jury had to be unanimous, now only 8 people have to agree.

Ultimately, it’s up to a judge to decide Carter’s sentence.

