JU’s Davis College of Business & Technology was voted one of the top ‘Best Online’ programs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to U.S. News & World Report’s 2024, Jacksonville University’s Davis College of Business & Technology has landed among the top universities and colleges in the country for “Best Online Programs”.

The Davis College’s master’s programs, which include the Master of Business Administration, Master of Science in Organizational Leadership, and Master of Science in Applied Business Analytics, were all ranked on the list.

According to U.S. News & World Report , rankings for online programs are based on engagement, services and technologies, faculty credentials and training as well as peer assessment.

