Kaylyn Lowdenslager, 24, faces felony charges for running away after a deadly crash on I-10 ramp

By Sheifalika Bhatnagar, News 104.5 WOKV

fatal crash pic from FDOT Camera

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — New information coming out today on 24-year-old, Kaylyn Lowdenslager, the woman who fled the scene on foot yesterday after reportedly crashing her car into a pickup truck that had stopped to help a semi with a tire on the ramp to I-10 Eastbound from the West I-295 Beltway

Lowdenslager’s collision caused the pickup truck to hit two bystanders standing by it.

A man in his 40s died and the second man suffered minor injuries.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, she took off running away but was soon taken into custody.

Kaylyn Elizabeth Lowdenslager’s charges include the following, according to JSO’s inmate information:

  • 1st Degree Felony - CRASH - LEAVING SCENE ON PUBLIC OR PRIVATE PROPERTY WITHOUT RENDERING AID (INVOLVING DEATH)
  • 3rd Degree Felony - OPERATING WHILE DL SUSPENDED/CANCELLED/REVOKED CAUSING DEATH OR SERIOUS BODILY INJURY
  • 2 Counts of 3rd Degree Felony - POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • 3 Counts of 1st Degree Misdemeanor - USE, OR POSSESS WITH INTENT TO USE, DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

