Keiser University Jacksonville to unveil MILO Range Simulator with ribbon-cutting ceremony July 17th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Keiser University Jacksonville is set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new MILO Simulator training system on Wednesday, July 17, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event will occur at the university’s Jacksonville campus, 6430 Southpoint Parkway #100.

Attendees will witness the official unveiling of the MILO (Multiple Interactive Learning Objective) system, designed for critical incident training, de-escalation tactics, decision support training, traditional tactical judgment training, and firearms proficiency training. Following the ribbon-cutting and formal reception, Keiser University students and law enforcement professionals will demonstrate the capabilities of the new simulator.

The event will include members of the Keiser University Jacksonville leadership team and law enforcement officials from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, along with staff from the JAX Chamber.

MILO training systems, in use worldwide since 2004, aid law enforcement officers, first responders, and military personnel in firearms training and use-of-force scenarios. Over time, the system has evolved to encompass training in de-escalation techniques for students in various academic fields, including healthcare, education, social work, and counseling. Keiser University is currently installing MILO M-SATS units at all its Florida campuses, following an appropriation in the 2022-23 Florida budget.

