‘The kids miss him terribly:’ Mother demands justice for murder of local army veteran

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local mother is speaking out for the first time about the shooting of her son. One month later, she said the family is still desperate for answers.

41-year-old Byron Walker was pronounced dead at the hospital after being shot multiple times at his home. Officers were called to Maidstone Cove Drive, north of the Trout River, on May 23rd right before 10 p.m.

The Walker family is offering a $20,000 reward. Byron’s mother, Joann Walker hopes this money will serve as an incentive for those who may have answers but are afraid to come forward.

“We need to bring this to an end now. Somebody knows something and we need you to speak up and let the sheriff’s office do what they’re supposed to do,” said Joann Walker.

Walker said the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office still has no leads on who is responsible for the death of Bryon Walker.

“My son was not supposed to go out in a violent manner. If it was God’s will, I could accept that, but when it’s by the hands of someone else and a bullet from a gun, that is mind-piercing,” Joann said.

Walker was a father of three, and his mother said life is not the same without him. Despite losing him in May, the family said Byron’s children still wrote him Father’s Day cards.

“The kids miss him terribly, and they keep asking when he will be back. He has one son who is special needs, and that boy needs his father more than anything.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers. You can remain anonymous to receive the $20,000 reward if it leads to an arrest.

