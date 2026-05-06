Kindergarteners reunite with JRFD crew who rescued them from Zoo Parkway bus crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A group of kindergarteners from San Pablo Elementary School finally got to go on their long-awaited field trip to Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens on Tuesday.

They were supposed to go five weeks ago, but that trip was nixed after a semi tractor slammed into the rear of their school bus injuring four students.

Their school bus made a pit stop Tuesday before heading to the zoo. They stopped at Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department’s Station 37, 10151 Busch Drive N., for a reunion.

The children had a chance to connect with the rescuers they first encountered five weeks ago during the crash on Zoo Parkway.

The reunion offered the children a chance to connect with their rescuers and provided the emergency responders a rare opportunity to see those they helped.

Fire Chief Percy Golden II of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department spoke about the unique nature of the visit for his team.

“We’re used to showing up on the hard days,” Golden said. “Being invited back for the happy one is a gift for our crews.”

Jennifer Brown, principal of San Pablo Elementary School, described the day as a significant moment for the students. “This was such a dream come true for our little kindergarteners,” Brown said. “Not only did they finally get to experience the joy and wonder of the zoo, but they got to reconnect with the same heroes who supported them through such a challenging day. We really appreciate JFRD for helping make today so special for our students.”

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