Know Before You Go: 2025 Fl/Ga Game details

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The City of Jacksonville is gearing up to host the annual Florida-Georgia football game on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at 3:30 p.m. at EverBank Stadium. The University of Florida Gators will face off against the University of Georgia Bulldogs in one of the greatest college football rivalries.

Jacksonville eagerly anticipates the Florida-Georgia game, a tradition unlike any other on our city’s calendar. This storied rivalry, while fiercely competitive, serves as a powerful unifier for the community. The game brings together fans from both sides, creating one of the most unique settings in all of college football with the 50/50 stadium split.

The city extends its gratitude to the key partners—Legends Global, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO), Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD), and Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA)—for their essential support. The passionate fans also play a crucial role, infusing the weekend with energy and transforming this rivalry into a shared experience that showcases Jacksonville’s unity and highlights its vibrant community.

On game day, stadium parking lots will open at 8:00 a.m. All parking is pre-sold, and fans should ensure their parking hangtags are displayed as they approach the stadium. Gates to EverBank Stadium will open at 1:30 p.m., with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid last-minute gate pressure, which frequently occurs before kickoff. There will be magnetometers in place, enabling fans to walk through carrying their clear bag and leave their cell phone and keys in their pockets. After entering, fans will then proceed to the self-scan ticket kiosks to have their mobile tickets scanned.

With construction in EverBank Stadium, guests are encouraged to utilize the ramp closest to their entry gate for direct access to the main and upper concourses and enter the stadium when gates open at 1:30 pm.

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority will offer Gameday Xpress shuttle services from various locations around the city. The service will run from 12:30 p.m. until one and a half hours after the game. For more information and to purchase passes, visit: www.jtafla.com/ride-jta/bus-schedules-and-services/gameday-xpress/

The Geico Game Day Shuttle Program will operate within the sports complex by getting you to the game easily. This service will be available at select parking locations: Lot S, Lot X, Lot Z, and Met Park. Designated GEICO Game Day Shuttle pick-up and drop-off areas are located near each lot entrance. The complimentary shuttle service is available for 3 hours before kickoff and 1 hour after the end of the game.

On game day, the City of Jacksonville will host 6 Information & First Aid Zones (IFAZ) & Guest Services presented by 988 Florida Lifeline from 12:00 p.m. until 30 minutes after the postgame. These zones provide basic medical help, first aid, cell phone chargers, transportation information, directions, water, and more. The zones are located at:

Lot P – Veterans Memorial Wall (1145 E Adams Street)

Lot X – Service Road entrance, south of Gator Bowl Blvd., eastbound.

Lot P – Babe Ruth Statue (corner of Georgia St. & Duval St.)

Across from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, corner of A. Philip Randolph & Duval Street

Lot E – outside RV City (corner of Talleyrand & Gator Bowl Blvd.)

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office will provide current public safety and traffic information for the weekend festivities. JSO collaborates with the City of Jacksonville, the University of Florida, and the University of Georgia to ensure fans have the information they need. For public safety updates, road closures, and traffic information, visit JSO’s website at jaxsheriff.org. For live game day traffic updates, follow JSO on Twitter @JSOPIO.

About Florida-Georgia: The Florida-Georgia football game is a rivalry played annually by the University of Florida Gators and the University of Georgia Bulldogs. This match-up between Southeastern Conference opponents is one of the most prominent rivalry games in college football, and has been held in Jacksonville, Florida, since 1933, with only two exceptions, making it one of the few remaining neutral-site rivalries in college football.

