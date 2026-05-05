Know Before You Go: Welcome to Rockville

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla — Thousands of rock and metal fans will be gathering at the Daytona International Speedway for the popular festival Welcome to Rockville. Before you make your trek to Daytona Beach, the festival announced the items you can and cannot bring this weekend.

The festival will be cashless, so you can pay with your card, a digital wallet (Apple Pay or Google Pay), or by linking your card to your wristband. Reverse cash ATMs will not be on the grounds.

Box offices will be open Thursday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Turn 1, Turn 2, and Turn 4 entrances.

The following bags are approved for the festival:

Solid or clear hip/waist packs - 7.5 in. x 4.1 in. x 2.6 in.

Small bags and purses - 4.5 in. x 6.5 in.

Empty hydration packs, limit three pockets, with a clear bladder

Small clear backpack - 12 in. x 6 in. x 12 in.

1 gallon resealable plastic bags

Clear drawstring bags - 16 in. x 13 in.

Clear tote bags - 12 in. x 6 in. x 12 in.

Mesh bags are not considered clear bags. Welcome to Rockville says all other bags are prohibited.

The following items are allowed into the venue:

Cigars, cigarette packs, and e-cigarettes

Non-aerosol sunscreen

Digital camera

Portable charger

Factory-sealed water bottle up to 20 oz.

Refillable water bottle (Glass and metal bottles are prohibited)

Factory-sealed electrolyte powders

Parking will open at 9:00 a.m. in Lot 1 (ADA), Lot 4, and Lot 6. Parking will be $60 per day.

Lost and found will be open on Wednesday from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m and from Thursday, May 7, through Sunday, May 10, from 11:30 a.m. to Midnight.

ROCKVILLAINS. We’re days away from the World Center of Rock... come ready:



✅ Register your wristband!



💳 Leave your cash at home! We're cashless.



✖️ No re-entry unless you’re camping or booked a hotel + admission package through Jampack



💧 Hydration packs ARE allowed this… pic.twitter.com/GT8nI7ZjlW — Welcome To Rockville (@RockvilleFest) April 28, 2026

You can find more information on the festival on the Welcome to Rockville website.

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