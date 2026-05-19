Kroger Cheese Garlic Croutons Recalled over Salmonella Fears

Sugar Foods LLC is recalling certain lots of Kroger Homestyle Cheese Garlic Croutons, 5oz pouches, UPC 0 11110 81353 4 due to the potential for Salmonella contamination associated with milk powder used as an ingredient in the product.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella may experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

The affected milk powder was supplied by California Dairies, Inc. to our seasoning supplier, Solina USA, and incorporated into the seasoning blend that Sugar Foods purchases from Solina USA and applies to the croutons. The affected seasoning batches tested negative for Salmonella prior to use.

This action follows a third-party supplier-initiated recall by California Dairies, Inc. due to concerns regarding potential Salmonella contamination in milk powder. Out of an abundance of caution, and because this milk powder was used in a seasoning ingredient supplied to Sugar Foods, the company is initiating this recall. Sugar Foods is recalling this product based on the ingredient supplier’s recall.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall is limited to specific lots of Kroger Homestyle Cheese Garlic Croutons with the following:

PRODUCT SIZE UPC USE BY DATE Kroger Homestyle Cheese Garlic Croutons 5 oz 0 11110 81353 4 BEST IF USED BY FEB 17 27BEST IF USED BY FEB 18 27BEST IF USED BY FEB 27 27BEST IF USED BY FEB 28 27BEST IF USED BY MAR 6 27BEST IF USED BY MAR 9 27BEST IF USED BY MAR 21 27 BEST IF USED BY APR 1 27 BEST IF USED BY APR 7 27

The products were distributed between March 7, 2026 to April 7, 2026, to Kroger stores located in the following states: AL, AR, GA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MI, MO, MS, OH, SC, TN, TX, VA, WI & WV.

Kroger Crouton Recall Photo Courtesy: FDA

Consumers who purchased one of the recalled crouton lots listed above may contact Sugar Foods LLC directly at 332-240-6676 for questions or more information 7 days a week, 24 hours a day.

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