Lake City man hit and killed by car on CR 240: FHP

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car Monday evening while walking on County Road 240 near US-441, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 54-year-old man was reportedly walking in the westbound lane around 6:20 PM as an SUV drove in the same direction.

The SUV, driven by a 24-year-old woman from Mayo, hit the man before coming to a stop on the northern shoulder of the road, according to FHP.

The driver was uninjured, but the victim died at the scene.

The roadway is currently listed as blocked. Drivers may want to find an alternate route through the area.

