Lake City police looking for missing man

Wayne Borland The Lake City Police Department is searching for Wayne Borland. (Lake City Police Department)

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is looking for Wayne Borland.

Police say he is not believed to be endangered at this time.

He was last seen around noon on Wednesday near Perry Avenue in Lake City.

Borland is 70 years old and approximately 5′10″.

At the time of the report, his clothing and direction of travel is unknown, according to officials.

If you have any information, call 386-752-4343 or 911.

