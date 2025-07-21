Lake City shooting victim refuses to cooperate with police

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department says a man who showed up at a Lake City hospital with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning is refusing to give police any information.

Officers were called to HCA Florida Lake City Hospital around 1:37 a.m. on July 20.

The man told police he was shot at a block party near Northwest Long Street and Northwest Virginia Terrace.

But when officers checked that area, they found no evidence of a shooting, no shell casings, nothing.

A witness said the victim called him for help, and he picked him up on Northwest Alma Avenue before driving him to the hospital.

Police say the victim’s story and the witness’s story didn’t match.

Police also said their gunshot detection system didn’t pick up anything in the area around that time.

The victim refused to cooperate further, wouldn’t give any suspect info, and doesn’t want to press charges.

Lake City Police Chief Gerald Butler said victims need to work with officers to help stop violence and keep the community safe.

Officers are asking anyone with information to call Lake City Police at 386-752-4343 or leave an anonymous tip at 386-719-2068.

