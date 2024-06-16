JFRD: Large fire damages four apartments, 1 dog dead at Bentley Green apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A large fire has been reported at the Bentley Green apartment complex, located at 9536 Princeton Square Blvd. S., damaging multiple apartments.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) informed Action News Jax that a 2-alarm fire heavily damaged four apartments, affecting the first and second floors, as well as the roof and attic space. Sadly, one dog is confirmed dead, and another is missing.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time. Action News Jax is actively working to gather more information. The Red Cross is on the scene to determine how many residents require assistance.

Stay tuned to Action News Jax for more updates on this developing story.

Crews are working a second alarm fire to an apartment in the 9500 block of Princeton Square Blvd. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) June 16, 2024

