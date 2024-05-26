Local

Large police presence reported in Brentwood area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A significant police presence has been reported in the Brentwood area near the intersection of 27th St. and Main St., near Andrew Jackson High School.

Several Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office patrol cars and a Command Center can be seen in the area, with the intersection cordoned off.

Action News Jax is at the scene, gathering more information, including any reported injuries.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is instructing people to avoid the area between the 3000 and 4000 block of Main St. at this time.

This is an ongoing scene and this story will be updated when details arrive.

