Law enforcement seeking information about man arrested for child exploitation

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information about possible victims of Evin Scott Young.

According to a news release, Young was arrested on Oct. 18 on multiple charges of producing child sexual abuse material.

Law enforcement is seeking information related to Young’s crimes, including any minors who may have had contact with him.

Officials believe there are more child victims and based on discovered information, “are concerned for the health and safety” of the minors.

Please contact Det. Ellis at rmellis@claysheriff.com or 904-264-6512 with any information.

