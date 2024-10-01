LCPD: Fatal traffic crash in Lake City leads to significant congestion on West U.S. Highway 90

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department reported that a fatal traffic crash on Monday, September 30, caused major traffic delays near West US Highway 90 and I-75 in Lake City.

Officers from the Lake City Police Department were dispatched at 1:10 p.m. to the scene at West US Hwy 90 and NW Centurion Court, where they found a four-vehicle collision that spanned several blocks.

The investigation revealed that the incident began when a vehicle traveling east on West US Hwy 90 rear-ended another car, forcing it onto the sidewalk. The driver of the rear-ended vehicle sustained minor injuries. The initial vehicle then turned left onto NW Centurion Court, sideswiping a third vehicle whose driver was unharmed.

Continuing at a high rate of speed, the vehicle struck a fourth, legally parked and unoccupied vehicle before finally coming to a stop. Tragically, the driver of the initial vehicle succumbed to fatal injuries.

The Lake City Police Department expressed gratitude to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Department of Transportation, Columbia County Fire Department, Lake City Fire Department, and Columbia County Emergency Medical Services for their swift response. Their efforts helped manage traffic control and maintain the crash scene during the investigation.

The crash resulted in significant traffic congestion around West US Hwy 90 and I-75 for several hours. Authorities advise drivers to be cautious in the area as traffic resumes normal flow.

