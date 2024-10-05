Local

At least 1 dead after deadly crash on westbound JTB

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All lanes of westbound JTB are closed after a deadly crash.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at least one person is dead.

The crash happened around 10:08 p.m., according to FHP.

It happened between Belfort Road and Southside Boulevard.

Right now, all westbound traffic is being diverted onto Southside Boulevard.

