Person shot near Raines High School, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person was shot near Raines High School on Monday afternoon, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

JSO shared the following statement on the investigation:

“The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in a neighborhood near Raines High School Monday afternoon. The victim is not a student, and he was taken to the hospital where he is listed as stable.

“Our detectives and patrol officers are actively investigating in conjunction with Duval School Public Schools. We will share more details as soon as we are able.

“Expect heavy police presence in the area as we continue to investigate and ensure everyone’s safety.”

JFRD shared the following information:

“At 2:44 pm JFRD units were dispatched to the 3600 block of Raines Avenue where they treated and transported an adult victim with critical injuries.”

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Duval County Public Schools sent Action News Jax the following statement:

“Raines High School is currently on a lockdown due to an incident that took place in the neighborhood near the school. All students and staff are safe. This incident is being investigated by JSO.”

Action News Jax’s Ben Becker obtained Duval County Public Schools’ internal communications, which said the shooting happened in the middle of a fight involving DCPS students.

Another DCPS internal message said JSO does have some teenagers in handcuffs, which Action News Jax crews on scene observed.

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Two students who were fighting are in custody; it is unknown if the shooter is in custody, one of the messages said.

Other internal DCPS communications obtained by Becker said the victim is a 20-year-old and the fight happened around 2:45 p.m. while school dismissal is at 1:45 p.m.

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