‘Let’s choose love:’ Jacksonville mayor weighs in on 2024 election results

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at Jacksonville International Airport on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Harris was greeted by Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan.

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan is speaking out for the first time since Donald Trump won the 2024 election early Wednesday morning.

Deegan publicly supported Vice President Kamala Harris during the election.

On Sunday, Deegan told Action News Jax that she voted for Harris. She cited “access to healthcare, affordable housing, infrastructure, and for unity” as reasons for doing so in a social media post.

After Harris’ concession speech at Howard University, Deegan issued the following statement:

“With the election now behind us, let’s choose love over fear and move forward together. My administration will continue to work with everyone – Democrats, Republicans and Independents – on our goal of unifying Jacksonville and building a city that works for all of us.

We look forward to maintaining a positive relationship with the White House and our Jacksonville delegation in Congress to continue strong federal support for the city we all love.”

