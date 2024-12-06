LifeSouth announces Winter Blood Drive at Duval County Libraries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — LifeSouth Community Blood Centers announced its winter-themed blood drive event, “Be the Hero in Someone’s Story”.

The event, which will be held at select Duval County public libraries throughout the month, allows community members to donate blood and receive an E-gift card and holiday-themed t-shirt.

The drive begins Friday, December 6, at the following locations:

Beaches Branch

Friday, December 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pablo Creek Branch

Saturday, December 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

South Mandarin Branch

Friday, December 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m

Charles Web Wesconnett Branch

Saturday, December 14 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

University Park Branch

Friday, December 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Main Library Downtown Branch

Saturday, December 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pablo Creek Branch

Friday, December 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Beaches Branch

Saturday, December 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Schedule your appointment by clicking HERE.

