Lightning sparks house fires in St. Johns County communities, SJCFR says

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue crews responded to multiple structure fires and storm-related calls, including downed power lines, during stormy weather Sunday evening, the department said.

Crews extinguished residential fires in the 100 block of Kellet Way in the Rivertown community and the 100 block of Silver Pine Drive in the SilverLeaf community.

No injuries were reported in either fire, which officials believe were sparked by lightning from Sunday’s storms.

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Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department assisted with the SilverLeaf fire under a mutual aid agreement.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue thanked firefighters for their quick response and credited dispatchers for managing the increased call volume.

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