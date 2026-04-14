Lion’s Den Karate struggles to find new lease after Adventure Landing sale

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Lion’s Den Karate, located on the Adventure Landing property, is struggling to find a new, affordable lease after the property was sold for $3.6 million last month.

“A developer came in and purchased it, and we weren’t part of that plan,” said Jose Leno, who owns and operates Lions Den Karate with his girlfriend, Barbara Bennett.

Leno says he started Lion’s Den Karate here in Jacksonville in 2006. Since then, they’ve moved locations four times. But he says, since signing his lease two years ago at the Adventure Landing property, prices per square foot in the area have nearly doubled.

Now that the property has been sold, Lion’s Den Karate needs to be out by the end of April.

“I have to admit that I’m not the strongest businessman,” Leno said. “I wish I’d been a little bit more astute with the pricing going up, and sort of kept up with it, but in taking care of my families, I decided to go the other way and keep prices low, and I got priced out.”

When Leno says “families,” he’s referring to all the families who have spent years learning martial arts at Lions Den. Leno has taught hundreds of students over the years, some of whom went on to become instructors themselves. He’s also taken in multiple students with visual or auditory impairments, going so far as to learn sign language and braille to ensure their experience is just as fulfilling as any other student’s.

Upset at the news, the parents of some of those students took it upon themselves to create a GoFundMe for Leno.

The GoFundMe was created on Thursday, April 9, with a goal of $10,000. But in less than 24 hours, that goal was exceeded.

“As of this morning, we’re at $14,000, so that’s incredible,” Leno said. “It’s flattering to see that many people want to support us and stay open.”

Leno says he’s received significant support from past students, parents and even some karate schools in the area, which he says is rare in the martial arts world.

Brian Abeles’ wife started the GoFundMe. He says that after watching their two kids learn karate over the past few years, the entire family decided to take up classes about two months ago.

“It’s something that we can all share together and work on together,” Abeles said. “When we heard that they might not be able to find a new place, we were really worried, because we had finally hit our stride.”

Abeles says that Lions Den has brought their family closer together.

“It’s great because the kids have got to a much higher level than we are at the moment, and so they’re able to teach us at home,” Abeles said. “So, it kind of allows them to work with us and teach us where we’re normally the ones teaching them.”

Leno says he’s been talking with other locations for eight months, and is trying to negotiate with some of them. But just to keep Lions Den afloat, he and Bennett have already chosen to take a $1,000 pay cut per month. Even so, he says he hopes they’ll be able to figure something out, and that this won’t be the end of Lions Den Karate.

“Their kids are finding their way, their path, and I’m happy to be part of that, but we have to say goodbye,” Leno said. “I hope not, I hope we find something, but right now, it’s starting to look a little thin.”

To support Lions Den Karate, you can visit their GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/lions-den-karate-needs-your-help

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]