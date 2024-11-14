List: Don’t want to cook on Thanksgiving? These restaurants, grocers will do it for you 🦃

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Maybe you want to take the day off and let someone else do all the work. These restaurants and grocery stores have some options for you offering multiple options for your Thanksgiving Day meal to feed the entire family.

Below are links to order your meal from some of the more popular grocers and restaurants in our area offering Thanksgiving Day meals to go.

Cracker Barrel

For $89.99, Cracker Barrel will prepare a full Thanksgiving meal that serves four to six people that includes turkey n' dressing, turkey gravy, cranberry relish, sweet potato casserole with pecans, green beans, macaroni n' cheese, dinner rolls, and pumpkin pie.

Fresh Market

Fresh Market is offering a range of options from a Prime Rib meal for two for $54.99 to a traditional turkey meal with all of the trimming for $99.99 to serve eight to 10 people.

Honey Baked Ham

Honey Baked Ham is offering several options for Thanksgiving Day meals that include its signature hams, turkeys or both with sides and desserts.

Metro Diner

Metro Diner is offering a choice of roasted turkey, or baked ham Thanksgiving meals that include mashed potatoes & gravy, steamed green beans, or street corn, cornbread stuffing, or macaroni & cheese, cranberry sauce, and Hawaiian dinner rolls. Meals need to be ordered by Nov. 26 and range in price from $16.79 for one and $125.49 for eight.

Publix

The grocery chain is offering traditional, fully cooked Thanksgiving meals that serve 7 to 10 people including a 10 to 12 pound turkey, cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes, cranberry orange relish, marshmallow delight and home-style gravy. Publix is also a meal that feature pork roast. Meal range in price from $44.99 to $69.99 and must be ordered by Nov. 25.

Sprouts

Sprouts Thanksgiving meal includes roasted boneless turkey breast for two or party-sized portions that feed six to eight or a whole turkey or spiral-sliced ham, complete with seasonal sides and dinner rolls. Vegan options are also available including a prepared Gardein roast meal, cornbread stuffing, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce and a take-and-bake sourdough loaf. Meals range in price from $49.99 to $89.99 and must be ordered 48 hours in advance.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods is offering a $99.00 meal for four that includes a full turkey feast that icludes sea salt & cracked pepper green beans, creamy mashed russet potatoes, holiday herb stuffing, turkey gravy and cranberry orange sauce. Orders can be placed no through Nov. 26 for Nov. 28 pick up.

