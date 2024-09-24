List of new Florida laws set to take effect starting October 1st

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — On Oct. 1, 2024, 34 new laws will go into effect across Florida, including a contentious measure aimed at regulating where homeless people can sleep. Among the other measures are a new Jimmy Buffett-inspired license plate and flood disclosure requirements for homebuyers.

The homeless-related law (HB 1365) has drawn significant attention. It prohibits local governments from allowing people to sleep in areas such as public buildings and rights of way, although it permits the designation of specific areas for homeless individuals. Another provision, effective Jan. 1, 2025, will allow residents and business owners to file civil lawsuits against local governments that permit sleeping or camping on public property.

“Florida has chosen to reject comfortable inaction and tackle this problem head-on,” said House bill sponsor Sam Garrison, R-Fleming Island after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a similar ordinance in Oregon.

Communities across Florida have been working to comply with the new law. Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis expressed concern, hoping Gov. Ron DeSantis would delay enforcement.

“We’re doing our best to try to address it... But the mandate from the state is an onerous burden,” Trantalis said.

In Miami-Dade County, the Homeless Trust has considered building “tiny houses” as emergency accommodations to reduce the law’s impact on jails. Jacksonville has launched a $13.6 million initiative to address the law, which includes expanding shelter beds and outreach programs.

“It’s not just about keeping people off the streets. It’s about making sure they can become viable members of our society,” said Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan in July.

Along with HB 1365, several other laws will take effect, including:

HB 403 : Introduces new specialty license plates, including a “Margaritaville” plate honoring the late singer Jimmy Buffett, benefitting the SFC Charitable Foundation.



: Introduces new specialty license plates, including a “Margaritaville” plate honoring the late singer Jimmy Buffett, benefitting the SFC Charitable Foundation. HB 549 : Makes it a third-degree felony for groups of five or more people to overwhelm a merchant to commit retail theft.



: Makes it a third-degree felony for groups of five or more people to overwhelm a merchant to commit retail theft. SB 718 : Establishes a second-degree felony for individuals who possess fentanyl or similar drugs that lead to overdoses or serious injuries to first responders.



: Establishes a second-degree felony for individuals who possess fentanyl or similar drugs that lead to overdoses or serious injuries to first responders. SB 764 : Requires medical facilities and rape crisis centers to transfer sexual-assault evidence kits to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement within 30 days.



: Requires medical facilities and rape crisis centers to transfer sexual-assault evidence kits to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement within 30 days. HB 1049: Mandates flood damage disclosures to home buyers, along with notification that homeowners’ insurance policies don’t cover flood damage.

Most of the 2024 legislative session’s bills took effect on July 1, but these laws will soon join the list, shaping everything from public safety to environmental policy across Florida.

