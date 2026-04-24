LIST: Shelters open for displaced residents in Brantley County, where to donate

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — The following shelters are open for displaced residents in Brantley County:

Hortense Church of God

6756 Highway 32 East, Hortense, GA 31543

Southside Baptist Church

550 School St., Nahunta, GA 31553

Nahunta United Methodist Church

107 E. Cleveland St., Nahunta, GA 31553

Little Memorial Baptist

106 Little Memorial Road, Hortense, GA 31543

Brantley County Library

14046 E Cleveland St, Nahunta, GA 31553

For those looking to help, the following locations are now accepting donations for local distribution:

Brantley Gas

114 Satilla Avenue, Nahunta, Georgia | Contact: Emerald Heinritz – 850-694-9400

Items Needed:

Empty 27-gallon totes with lids

Hangers

Hygiene items

New or gently used clothing

H & S Car Haulers

125 Industrial Park, Nahunta, Georgia | Contacts: Jessica Johns – 912-288-5697, Amanda Herrin – 912-288-3993

Items Needed:

Pet food

Non-perishable food items

For those who prefer to provide monetary support, the Brantley County Sheriff’s Office encourages donating through Georgia VOAD by selecting either the American Red Cross or The Salvation Army for Brantley County.

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