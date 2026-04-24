LIST: Shelters open for displaced residents in Brantley County, where to donate

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — The following shelters are open for displaced residents in Brantley County:
- Hortense Church of God
- 6756 Highway 32 East, Hortense, GA 31543
- Southside Baptist Church
- 550 School St., Nahunta, GA 31553
- Nahunta United Methodist Church
- 107 E. Cleveland St., Nahunta, GA 31553
- Little Memorial Baptist
- 106 Little Memorial Road, Hortense, GA 31543
- Brantley County Library
- 14046 E Cleveland St, Nahunta, GA 31553
For those looking to help, the following locations are now accepting donations for local distribution:
Brantley Gas
114 Satilla Avenue, Nahunta, Georgia | Contact: Emerald Heinritz – 850-694-9400
Items Needed:
- Empty 27-gallon totes with lids
- Hangers
- Hygiene items
- New or gently used clothing
H & S Car Haulers
125 Industrial Park, Nahunta, Georgia | Contacts: Jessica Johns – 912-288-5697, Amanda Herrin – 912-288-3993
Items Needed:
- Pet food
- Non-perishable food items
For those who prefer to provide monetary support, the Brantley County Sheriff’s Office encourages donating through Georgia VOAD by selecting either the American Red Cross or The Salvation Army for Brantley County.
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