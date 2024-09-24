LIST: Where to get sandbags in Northeast Florida ahead of Tropical Storm

A tropical disturbance is rapidly developing into Tropical Storm ‘Helene,’ expected to form later today, and is forecasted to intensify into a major hurricane by Thursday afternoon, potentially affecting the northeast Gulf Coast.

Many Northeast Florida counties are hosting sandbag distributions to make sure residents are prepared for the upcoming storm.

Baker County

The County and the City of Macclenny will be distributing sandbags to citizens of Baker County beginning Tuesday, Sept. 24 from Noon until 7 PM, and Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. There is a limit of six (6) bags per household.

The bags can be picked up at the City Yard, located at 764 Hartline Drive in Macclenny.

Clay County

The county will have one location open for sandbags at the Clay County Fairgrounds, 2463 State Road 16 in Green Cove Springs, starting Wednesday morning from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The sandbags are limited to 10 per person. Bags are first come, first served and have a limited supply. The county will refill the sites as needed.

You will have to fill up your own bags. Shovels are not provided. Residents should bring their own to fill their bags. The county will continue to offer bags until they are gone or if it becomes unsafe for our employees to be in the conditions.

Nassau County

Three sites are open Tuesday, Sept. 24 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Representatives from Public Works will be on-site to assist with loading sandbags. Proof of Nassau County residency is required. Limit of 15 per person.

Below are details for all three locations:

Yulee Road Department (pre-filled), 86200 Gene Lasserre Blvd., Yulee

Yulee Ballpark (self-fill), 86142 Goodbread Road, Yulee. Sand is outside the gate and accessible at all times.

Hilliard Road Department (self-fill), 37356 Pea Farm Road, Hilliard. Sand is behind the gate and will be accessible from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Putnam County

Sandbags will be available at the locations listed below at 5 p.m. These are self-service locations and you’re asked to bring a shovel.

Chesser Pit - 145 West Washington St, Hawthorne

Welaka - 51 Sportmans Dr, Welaka

San Mateo - 341 Paradise Circle, San Mateo

Peniel - 5226 Silver Lake Dr, Palatka

Huntington - Jonas Rd, Crescent City (across from landfill)

St. Johns County

St. Johns County will provide free sandbags on Tuesday, September 24, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday, September 25, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., as long as weather permits, at the following six locations:

Windswept Acres Park – 5335 SR A1A South, St. Augustine

Solomon Calhoun Center – 1300 Duval Street, St. Augustine

St. Johns County Equestrian Center – 8200 Smith Road, Hastings

Mills Field – 1805 Racetrack Road, St. Augustine

North Beach Park – 3721 Coastal Highway, Vilano Beach

Palm Valley Bridge – East Side of Intracoastal Waterway

The sand and bags will be provided free of charge. The public must provide their own transportation and shovels and will be responsible for filling their own bags. There is a maximum allocation of 20 bags per person. A sandbag typically weighs about 30 to 40 pounds.

Union County

Self-service sandbag operations are currently ongoing at the Union County Road Department (near the RMC West Unit and recreational complex) and at the City of Lake Butler’s old Wastewater Treatment Plant at 410 SE 11th St.

