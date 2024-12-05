‘Literally paralyzed:’ Car crashes into St. Augustine retention pond, passenger speaks out

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A survivor of a St. Johns County car crash is speaking out.

The St. John’s County sheriff’s office shared a video of a car sinking in a retention pond over the weekend in St. Augustine.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said exhaustion most likely contributed to the accident.

Action News Jax Anette Gutierrez spoke with the passenger who says she’s still shaken up about what happened.

The passenger of the car wanted to keep her name anonymous.

“I was scared off my a**... I couldn’t move my legs. I was literally paralyzed,” she said.

