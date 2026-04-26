Live Updates: Brantley County wildfire grows to 20,933 acres, 7% contained, officials say

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE 10:20 AM: The Southern Area Complex Incident Management Team says the fire has grown to 20,933 acres on Sunday.
The Brantley County wildfire has expanded as fire crews battle historic drought conditions. The fire has destroyed homes. The Brantley County Sheriff’s Office says infrared mapping shows the fire to be approximately 20,933 acres, and containment remains at 7%.
Destroyed homes in current wildfires most in Georgia’s history
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who toured much of the scorched areas in the southern part of the state on Friday, said the 120 homes lost to wildfires in Brantley and Clinch counties are the most in the state’s history.
“The two fires we’re fighting, among many others in Georgia, ... the Pineland fire and the Highway 82 fire rank No. 1 and 2 in the country,” Kemp said during a news briefing Friday at the Waycross-Ware County Airport. “So we got the two most dangerous, biggest, problematic fires anywhere in the United States in the small area we’re having to fight. It’s a lot for us to deal with.”
How Brantley Co. fire started
Officials said the wildfire in Brantley County was started by a balloon from a kids’ birthday party that landed on a power line and created an arc, which caught the ground on fire.
County-by-County Wildfires Update
Northeast Florida
Baker County
- Sargent Fire - 2,523 acres, 81% contained
Bradford County
- Deden Fire - 180 acres, 50% contained
Columbia County
- Gun Range Fire - 129 acres, 50% contained
Clay, Putnam counties
- Railroad Fire - 4743 acres, 70% contained
Putnam County
- Pace Court Fire - 343 acres, 85% contained
- Mondex 3 Fire - 300 acres, 30% contained
Southeast Georgia
Brantley County
- Highway 82 Fire - 20,933 acres, 7% contained
Mandatory Evacuations:
- Browntown Road from Hwy 82 to Hwy 32
- Browntown Road from Hwy 82 to Greenleaf Rd
- GA-110 (Yellow Pine Rd) to Thrower Rd
- Happy Hollow
- Drury Ln & Drury Ct
- Coffee County Club Rd
- From Thrower Rd to Mossy Oak
- Highway 110 from Highway 32 to Lane Cemetery Road to include from Lisa Lane to the Satilla River.
Voluntary evacuation
Brantley County and Wayne County EMA have issued a Voluntary Evacuation for:
- Hwy 32 east of Needmore Rd to Hwy 301 at Ed Harrell Rd, including all areas within these boundaries.
The Brantley County Sheriff’s Office says residents in the area should be prepared to leave if conditions worsen.
Evacuation shelters
- The American Red Cross Shelter - Day and Night
- 100 Genoa Martin Drive, Brunswick, GA 31520
The Brantley County Sheriff’s Office says the shelter will provide an air-conditioned mobile unit to house small pets (dogs/cats) in crates, with bedding provided.
- Southside Baptist Church - Day
- 550 School St., Nahunta, GA 31553
- Nahunta United Methodist Church - Day
- 107 E. Cleveland St., Nahunta, GA 31553
Mandatory curfew:
- A mandatory curfew from 8:30 P.M. to 6:30 A.M. will remain in effect through the duration of this incident. There is a burn ban in place for all counties in South Georgia.
Glynn County:
As of Saturday night, Glynn County officials issued a voluntary evacuation advisory within the following areas:
- Alpine Rd
- Gilley Rd, Boones Branch
- Sallie Cline
- Mauney St, Chelsea Cir
- Post Rd N of Hwy 82
- Old Post Rd N of Hwy 32.
Clinch County
- Pineland Road Fire - 31,976 acres, 10% contained.
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