LIVE UPDATES: Cleveland Browns take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. on CBS47

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax will have the latest updates in the Jacksonville Jaguars vs the Cleveland Browns game for you as they happen LIVE below. Refresh this page for the latest and watch the game starting at 1:00 p.m. on CBS47.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Jaguars will host the Cleveland Browns at “TrEverBank Stadium” instead of EverBank Stadium, a marketing promotion designed to highlight collaboration between the popular quarterback and the Jacksonville-based financial services company.

Updates :

1:00 p.m.: Scheduled start of game

Details :

Both the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cleveland Browns will be looking for redemption at “TrEverBank Stadium” on Sunday as both teams try to avoid going 0-2.

The season opener stung for both teams. The Browns lost 33-17 to the Dallas Cowboys and the Jaguars fell to the Miami Dolphins on the road 20-17.

“Being in this league, obviously some sting more than others,” Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk said. “I’d be lying if I didn’t say that one stung a little bit more. But you have to flush it. … We’ve moved on and are ready for this week.”

Hopefully, the stadium-bearing quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s name this week as part of a marketing effort with EverBank Field will bring the team some luck.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.