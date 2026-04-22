LIVE UPDATES: Florida, Georgia wildfires evacuations, cancellations, homes destroyed, roads closed

NAHUNTA, Ga. — 2:31 PM: Brantley County officials will hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. to give an update on the fire. Action News Jax will be there and will stream it LIVE.

2:14 PM: Mandatory evacuations have been issued for the following areas of Brantley County:

GA-110 (Yellow Pine Rd) to Thrower Rd

Browntown Road from Hwy 82 to Greenleaf Rd

“If you are in these areas, evacuate immediately. Do not delay,” the Brantley County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

11:26 AM: Brantley County School System said on social media all schools will be closed again on Thursday “due to ongoing fire hazards and affected resources in the area.”

The safety of our students, staff, and families remains our top priority. We appreciate your patience and support during this time.

8:30 AM: Brantley County Manager Joey Cason said the wildfire there has grown to over 5,000 acres on Wednesday morning, 47 homes have been destroyed and thousands more are in danger.

Wildfires in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia continue burning Wednesday morning causing significantly more damage and disruption than in previous days.

One of the larger blazes, the Highway 82 fire in Brantley County, was burning just over 5,000 acres Wednesday morning. It was 600 acres Tuesday morning.

That fire has forced evacuations, closed schools, and destroyed at least 42 structures.

Officials have scheduled a news conference for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. *Action News Jax will stream it live here

WATCH BELOW: Brantley County and Georgia officials give update Wednesday afternoon on Hwy 82 Fire

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson and Florida Forest Service leadership gave an update Tuesday in Green Cove Springs on the Railroad fire in Clay and Putnam counties. It was 4,112 acres, 50% contained Wednesday morning.

Simpson predicted more wildfires due to the state’s current dry conditions. He urged homeowners to make sure that there is “defensible space” around their homes. This “increases the likelihood that a home will survive a wildfire even in the absence of firefighters,” according to the Florida Department of Agriculture.

Here’s a county-by-county update of the current wildfire conditions:

Northeast Florida

Baker County

Sargent Fire - 2,523 acres, 81% contained

Clay, Putnam counties

Railroad Fire - 4,186 acres, 55% contained

Nassau County

Connor Nelson Road Fire - 500 acres, 85% contained

Putnam County

Pace Court Fire - 343 acres, 85% contained

Mondex 3 Fire - 256 acres, 80% contained

CLICK HERE to view Florida Forest Service’s interactive wildfires map

Florida Wildfires Map of active Florida wildfires as of Wednesday morning from the Florida Forest Service. (Florida Forest Service)

Southeast Georgia

Brantley County

Highway 82 Fire - Over 5,000 acres, 10% contained

Brantley County schools are canceled Wednesday and Thursday

Mandatory Evacuation:

Browntown Road from Hwy 82 to Greenleaf Rd

GA-110 (Yellow Pine Rd) to Thrower Rd

Happy Hollow

Drury Ln & Drury Ct

Coffee County Club Rd

From Thrower Rd to Mossy Oak

Road Closures:

Brantley County Government released the following affected areas and road closures due to active fire conditions and ongoing emergency response:

Highway 82 from Nahunta to Post Road

Highway 110 West – at Highway 32 down to the Camden County line

Highway 259 – from Highway 82 to the Camden County line

Highway 32 – from Highway 110 to Post Road

Clinch County

Pineland Road Fire - 16,616 acres, 10% contained.

CLICK HERE to view Georgia Forestry Commission’s interactive wildfires map

Georgia Wildfires Map of active wildfires in Georgia as of Wednesday morning from the Georgia Forestry Commission. (Georgia Forestry Commission)

Wildfire in the region Wildfires list

Wildfire Clay County A firefighter on the back of a brush truck in Clay County.

Red sky, Glynn County Red sky, Glynn County

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