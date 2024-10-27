Live Updates: Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Green Bay Packers at 1:00 p.m. on FOX30

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5) return home from overseas to face the Green Bay Packers (5-2) at EverBank Stadium on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on FOX30. The Jaguars are looking for their second consecutive win.

As a reminder, construction and gameday street closures around the sports complex can impact traffic patterns. Fans are strongly encouraged to plan and arrive early as parking lots open four hours before kickoff.

LIVE UPDATES:

1:00 p.m.: Scheduled start to the game

About the Game:

Before kickoff, 10-year-old Jacksonville native, Bernardo, will participate in the opening coin toss. Bernardo was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in December 2023. After successfully undergoing brain surgery, he completed his last round of chemotherapy in August 2024. Bernardo will represent the Jay Fund and the 115 children diagnosed with cancer each year.

The “Star-Spangled Banner” will be performed by rapper and singer, Alja Jackson aka KaMillion. The Jacksonville native has written songs for several major R&B artists, including Rihanna, the Pussycat Dolls and Missy Elliott, and won a Grammy award for Best R&B Album for her work on H.E.R.’s self-titled album in 2019. She has also starred in shows such as Love & Hip Hop: Miami, Star and The Quad, as well as producing music of her own.

The “Star-Spangled Banner” will be interpreted for the hearing impaired by Joss Dagenais, a student at the Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind.

The American flags will be held by cancer survivors, family members, and first responders from Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville.

Sgt. 1st Class Britney Park will be honored as the Bell Ringer, presented by the University of North Florida. Park, a native of Jacksonville, enlisted in the U.S. Army in May 2011. Her deployments include operations Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan and Atlantic Resolve in Europe. She currently serves as a senior logistics manager and an army recruiter with the Jacksonville Army Recruiting Battalion. Park has received numerous awards throughout her career including the Honorable Order of the St. Martin, an award given to leaders who have distinguished themselves as contributors to the Quartermaster Corps. This year, Park became a breast cancer warrior and continues to advocate for those affected by breast cancer.

