LIVE UPDATES: Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Houston Texans at 1 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars will play against the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium during week 13 of the 2024 NFL season. The game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on FOX30.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence (sprained non-throwing shoulder), is expected back after missing the last two games, and coach Doug Pederson said other changes could be afoot following the team’s bye.

But he declined to say whether tweaks included personnel and/or assistant coaching duties.

“We’re going to implement some things and really kind of get back to some things that I think were successful, have been successful for us,” Pederson said. “Whether it’s rhythm, tempo, whatever, to try to get things going.”

Jacksonville likely needs to win out to keep alive its slim hopes of making the playoffs. The Jags have four division games remaining, plus the New York Jets (3-8) and Las Vegas (2-9).

“I feel the best I’ve felt in the past few weeks, so I’m excited about it,” Lawrence said.

Many expected Jaguars owner Shad Khan to fire Pederson — and maybe general manager Trent Baalke — following the team’s 52-6 loss at Detroit two weeks ago. Khan kept them in place, probably because Jacksonville has not been eliminated from playoff contention.

Nonetheless, the Jaguars have lost 14 of 17 and are guaranteed a losing record for the 11th time in Khan’s 13 seasons.

Every previous coach in Jaguars history — Tom Coughlin, Jack Del Rio, Mike Mularkey, Gus Bradley, Doug Marrone and Urban Meyer — have seen their tenures end following a loss to an AFC South opponent. Del Rio, Bradley and Meyer were fired late in the year; Coughlin, Mularkey and Marrone were let go after losing seasons.

