Local automotive store raises Nazi flag in protest of Palestinian-Israeli conflict

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville automotive shop along Philips Highway was flying a Nazi flag.

The shop owner’s decision to fly it on Wednesday earned widespread condemnation, even drawing the attention of the mayor and two Florida senators.

Owner of 904x4, Radi Ahmad said the Nazi Germany flag sat next to his “Free Palestine” and American for no more than three hours before residents took to social media to voice their outrage. For the safety of his six employees and customers, he said it has been taken down temporarily.

“What’s going on is not right. It’s definitely horrific and it’s horrifying just as much as the holocaust was. The people who are getting angry and hurt about the flag should also be angry and hurt for the people suffering in Palestine,” Ahmad said.

Ahmad said he decided to fly the Nazi flag out of protest and not hatred. He sees no difference between what the Nazis did 80 years ago and what Israel is doing today. However, now he has received dozens of hateful calls and messages from people since Wednesday.

He said his message has not hurt his business, but it may be too soon to tell.

“I wasn’t promoting hate, a hate crime, or antisemitism. Around 30 minutes ago, a guy passed by and he yelled “F Palestine “so who really is the aggressor?”

Ahmad said there will be more demonstrations and he will make his message clearer -- the Palestinian conflict is a modern-day Holocaust.

In response, Senator Marco Rubio posted on “X” formerly known as Twitter:

“Antisemitism has no place in Florida and must be condemned by all who understand the horrific evils of the Holocaust.”

Senator Rick Scott added:

“Disgusting. This flag is a symbol of evil and hatred, and it has no place in the Sunshine State.”

And Mayor Donna Deegan said:

“I strongly condemn the flying of a Nazi flag in Jacksonville. This symbol of antisemitism – and all symbols of hate that seek to divide us – are never welcome in our diverse and inclusive city.

Jacksonville’s greatest strength is that we are a beautiful mosaic of people from all walks of life, which includes our Jewish and Palestinian citizens who are experiencing immense pain right now.”

In an X post by the Anti-Defamation League:

We are horrified to learn that a Jacksonville business is displaying a Nazi swastika flag in an effort to demonize Israel. Antisemitic expressions like this should not concern only the Jewish community, but should be firmly denounced by all. https://t.co/4gdE0tbQwR — ADL Florida (@ADL_Florida) June 6, 2024

Ahmad plans to have more demonstrations including the flag to make his point known -- he believes history is repeating itself.

