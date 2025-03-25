Local law enforcement to operate in partnership with Naval Air Station Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Drivers aboard Naval Air Station Jax could soon see an increase in patrol from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

In a Facebook post, the air station shared plans for a collaboration between the agencies to assist with traffic enforcement.

“This is for all areas on the base, if you are stopped, they will have state jurisdiction, and fines will be handled accordingly’, the post read.

A statement from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office officials reveals that the increased law enforcement presence comes at the request of the base commanding officer - since an uptick in traffic concerns aboard the base.

Through the agency partnership, JSO says they’ll work to curtail unsafe driving behaviors in two phases.

Phase one of the plan will put an electronic monitoring system in place to identify areas of concern on the base – it’s a system that requires no manpower from the sheriff’s office.

Phase two of the plan will determine what necessary enforcement measures are needed, if any.

Online commenters raised concerns over the conflicting jurisdictions while other comments praised the announcement – citing concerns over traffic safety.

“Local law enforcement has no business on a military installation. Get more MA’s to do the job. This is ridiculous.” -Clint Zimmerman, NAS Jacksonville Facebook Post

“That is awesome! I bet people won’t speed anymore.” -Robert Cesar, NAS Jacksonville Facebook Post

Air station officials made a comment of their own, sharing, “No cost” when questioned about how the agency partnership would be funded.

JSO says the partnership is scheduled to last over the next few weeks.

Action News Jax is working to confirm if the collaboration is a result of staffing changes at the federal level.

