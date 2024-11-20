Local organization protests new Duval County School Board members controversial social media posts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As three new Duval County School Board members were set to be sworn in on Tuesday, several local organizations voiced concerns over one new member’s social media posts.

Action News Jax reported in August that Tony Ricardo has had several anti-LGBTQ+ and racist posts on his personal Facebook page over the past several months, including while he was running for the School Board in District One which he later won.

He was the GOP-backed candidate who got the support of Moms for Liberty.

One local group, Public Defenders, is calling for acceptance of all students.

“We call on the board to rise to the challenge of serving all of our children and families with integrity, transparency, and respect,” member Katie Hathaway said.

Action News Jax Robert Grant reached out to Ricardo back in August and again on Tuesday.

Grant also asked the district for a statement but hasn’t heard back from either.

