Local resident launches ‘Survive 95’ to tackle notorious stretch of I-95 

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — One St. Johns County man is turning frustration into data-driven activism with the launch of Survive95.com.

Patrick Magee, a St. Augustine resident, created the site last week as a central hub for motorists to upload dashcam footage and report aggressive driving or accidents. His goal is to identify exactly what is causing the frequent traffic bottlenecks and accidents in the region.

“There’s really no convenient way to actually know what’s causing these accidents so we can take action,” Magee said. By crowdsourcing evidence, such as videos of drivers illegally using shoulder lanes to bypass traffic, he hopes to gather information to make the stretch of road better.

The initiative hits home for local drivers like Maggie Thompson, who says she avoids the interstate whenever possible. “I’ve been stuck in standstill traffic way too many times,” Thompson said, noting that a five-mile trip can often take an hour. “I stay off of 95 as much as I can.”

Magee’s primary focus is around I95 near World Commerce Parkway. He believes the gathered data could convince Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) planners to implement cost-effective solutions, such as adding exit lanes, which are significantly cheaper than building new bridges.

Residents like Madison Smolarsky, a newcomer to the area, called the site a “great resource,” noting the benefit of a local resident taking charge of community safety.

As the database grows, Magee intends to forward the collective findings to highway planners to spark infrastructure changes.

