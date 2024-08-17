Local senior dogs get second chance with grant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast No More Homeless Pets is a winner of a grant from The Grey Muzzle Organization. The money will help local senior dogs.

“This grant will help us give senior dogs, like Penny, the veterinary and dental care she needs so she can stay in her forever home,” said Jennifer Barker, CEO of FCNMHP, said in a news release. “No one is more grateful or loving than an old dog, and we’re looking forward to helping more senior dogs get the second chance they all deserve.”

FCNMHP was one of 100 animal welfare groups that won a grant. Those 100 groups are sharing more than $1 million to help save and improve the lives of at-risk old dogs.

First Coast No More Homeless Pets (FCNMHP) operates one of the largest spay/neuter facilities in the country and one of the largest safety-net teaching veterinary hospitals in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, according to the news release.

