Local and state bills seek to give Jacksonville sheriff more authority

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters is technically a sheriff, but you may be surprised to know he doesn’t have all of the same powers as Florida’s 66 other elected sheriffs.

However, there are bills and the local and state level this year aimed at fixing the discrepancy.

The unique structure of Jacksonville’s consolidated government is the reason why Sheriff T.K. Waters has been blocked from being able to exercise some of the authority granted to Florida’s other sheriffs under state law.

“I think their wording was I’m not a typical Chapter 30 sheriff, although I’m elected,” Waters said.

A new bill filed in the Florida Legislature aims to put the Jacksonville Sheriff on the same playing field as the state’s other top-cops.

Specifically, it would allow for the Jacksonville Sheriff to reallocate money within their budget without having to get approval from city council.

“I want to be able to do that to make sure that we can put that money where it needs to be without going through that long sometimes very tenuous process,” Waters said.

Bill sponsor State Representative Wyman Duggan (R-Jacksonville) explained the legislation would also give the sheriff the sole authority to make equipment purchases.

“For example, the ability of the sheriff to make bulk fleet purchases of vehicles on a timing and at a price point that is most advantageous for the taxpayers of Duval County,” Duggan said.

Additionally, the state legislation clarifies the sheriff has the right to hire and fire personnel and set their salaries.

At the local level, Council President Ron Salem (R-Group 2 At-Large) has put forth a bill in response to a recent controversy, where the city’s General Counsel signed off on a $200,000 settlement with the family of Jamee Johnson, who was shot and killed by JSO officers in 2019.

“Officer Garriga had to fight for his life and during that fight for his life unfortunately he had to use deadly force against Jamee Johnson. That case was 100 percent done the right way,” Waters said.

JSO wasn’t informed of the settlement, and Waters explained the new legislation will guarantee the sheriff has the final say on any such agreement in the future.

“You set a precedent when you settle a case that in my strong, strong opinion should not have been settled in that situation,” Waters said.

Mayor Donna Deegan’s office declined to weigh in on the state legislation, but on the local her team did offer a statement.

“We are reviewing all the potential impacts of this legislation and will be reaching out to the constitutional officers, including Sheriff Waters, to determine the best path forward for the city,” City of Jacksonville Chief Communications Officer Philip Perry said in an emailed statement.

