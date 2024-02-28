Local woman advocating for more Black women in fields of science, technology, engineering and math

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax attended a Women in STEM program that aims specifically to help girls of color overcome the hurdle into a field traditionally dominated by men. Action News Jax breaks down the numbers of women in STEM fields.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to the National Science Foundation, women currently hold only 28% of jobs in STEM fields. But one local woman made it her mission to increase that number, starting with the women in Jacksonville.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Eight local women with careers in STEM -- that is science, technology, engineering and math were highlighted Tuesday during an event called Women in Stem Night at MOSH.

“I Love math, but my grades did not reflect it,” the Founder of ScienceSIS, Erica Willie, said. “So, I had an engineer teacher seeking encouragement. He said if you are not good at math, then you probably won’t be good at engineering. I said okay, bet.”

Erica Willie, now a software engineer, said that was all the motivation she needed to help other young women push through the word NO, when it comes to choosing a career in a STEM related field.

RELATED: Private STEM school in Jacksonville raising money for student scholarships

In 2021, (65%) of those employed in STEM occupations were men, and (35%) were women, according to the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics. That number for women decreased to 28% in the U.S. for this year, according to the National Science Foundation.

“I saw the stats in real life,” Willie said. “The stats confirmed my feelings of what I felt being the only person in needing more representation.”

The exhibit highlighted women with backgrounds like science engineers, agriculture specialists, and a family medicine doctor, like Dr. Kia Mitchell Kemp.

“There’s so few people representation in STEM that look like you,” Dr. Kia Mitchell Kemp said. “You can be that difference maker to the next generation.”

“When I decided to start a farm, so many people thought I was crazy,” agriculture specialist Ashantae Green said. “Once I gave myself permission to be that change in my community to stand up for food access, it was a YES for me.”

One young girl was so motivated she said her new goal was to be a scientist

“I feel this was so inspiring,” participant Jael Mcbrid said. “I think this will help future generations and my generation excel in stem.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Over 250 women attend this event. Erica Willie says she will hold another event soon to continue her mission to bring more young women into STEM.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.