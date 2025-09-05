For Locals By Locals: B. Reed Coaching

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — B. Reed Coaching is a life coaching practice, based in Jacksonville, dedicated to helping individuals strengthen their clarity, confidence and resilience.

Through personalized guidance, B. Reed Coaching supports clients in setting meaningful goals, strengthening emotional well-being, improving decision-making skills, and creating strategies to move forward in life.

With over 15 years of experience, founder, Benittia Reed describes coaching as her true calling.

“I have a head for business, but I have a heart for people. It is extremely rare to have both as I’m finding out. We are amazing, resilient people, just meaning anything that we face we can definitely overcome. If you have the proper tools, you can get there, you can do it.”

While some may confuse coaching with therapy, Reed emphasizes that they are fundamentally different in purpose and approach.

“Your therapist is going to focus on your past trauma, healing emotional wounds, diagnosing or treating mental health conditions and offer long-term support. Coaching on the other hand, focus on future focused, helping you build your skills, healthy growth and decision-making skills, and we focus on helping you develop short-term and specific goals-oriented outcomes.”

B. Reed Coaching services include one-on-one coaching sessions, a series of life coaching books, monthly newsletters, and courses designed to boost financial wellness.

“The series of books is called Under Construction, because we are always under construction. Those books are going to touch on high-level topics that I am working on, how your roles affect your purpose, that’s self-identity and I have a book on financial wellness,” said Reed.

As a starting point, Reed suggests taking a clarity quiz or assessment, a tool designed to provide an overview of where you are and exploring opportunities for your future.

“The Claritylens360 quiz is a free 10 questions, answer those questions, that’s going to give just kind of a basic overview of where your wellness could be, it’s going to give you some recommendations via email and that’s a great place to start.”

Whether you’re going through change, looking for direction, or ready to move forward, B. Reed Coaching can help support your growth.

For more information on B. Reed Coaching or how to get started visit here.

