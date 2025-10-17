For Locals By Locals: Funnel Cake Spot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There’s no need to wait for the fair or the next big festival to roll into town to enjoy a funnel cake.

Funnel Cake Spot located on Jacksonville’s Southside is serving up your classic fair favorites all year round.

Funnel Cake Spot (Elandra Fernandez)

The idea sparked when owner Kaila Mays, a Navy veteran with a love for travel and food, found herself in a long line at a local flea market just for a funnel cake. That moment inspired her to bring those nostalgic fair flavors to the community full-time.

“It was just like a lightbulb had went off and that day forward I couldn’t sleep. I couldn’t do anything but research how to make a funnel cake, what can set me apart from other people making funnel cakes,” said Mays.

Funnel Cake Spot Owner Funnel Cake Spot Owner; Kaila Mays (Elandra Fernandez)

Funnel Cake Spot offers creative funnel cake flavors like Strawberry Cheesecake, Banana Pudding, Fruity Pebbles, and Butterfinger. Each one comes topped with whipped cream and a scoop of ice cream in the middle, and if you are feeling creative, you can build your own. Many of the flavor inspirations come straight from owner Kaila Mays, her family’s favorites, and feedback from customers.

As fall rolls in, Mays is getting festive with seasonal specialties like Peach Cobbler, Apple Pie and S’mores funnel cakes.

The menu also features funnel cake fries with all the toppings, deep-fried cheesecake, nachos, chili cheese dogs, slaw dogs, and their refreshing pineapple-based lemonades.

Funnel Cake Spot (Elandra Fernandez)

You can also catch their bright pink Funnel Cake Spot bus at community events throughout the city. They’re also available for private parties, corporate events, or even church gatherings.

Funnel Cake Spot Bus (Elandra Fernandez)

The fair might come and go, but Funnel Cake Spot is here to stay, all year.

“The fair is not here when you want it, but people still crave these things. It’s such a delicacy but to just have it more accessible is nice to have options like that,” said Mays.

Funnel Cake Spot (Elandra Fernandez)

Funnel Cake Spot (Elandra Fernandez)

Funnel Cake Spot (Elandra Fernandez)

