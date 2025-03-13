‘Lot of questions’: Family waiting for answers after mother killed outside Jacksonville daycare

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of a mother killed outside a Jacksonville daycare says they are heartbroken and need answers.

Action News Jax first brought you this story as breaking news on Tuesday:

Read: Woman dead after shooting at daycare in Jacksonville’s Ribault area

The investigation continues into why a Jacksonville daycare owner was shot in the parking lot outside her daycare Tuesday.

Christina Smith was a mother of five.

The family spoke only to Action News Jax and said they are struggling with her death.

It happened outside Smith’s business, the 5-K Little Dreamerz Academy Daycare.

“I have questions. I have a lot of questions,” said the victim’s uncle, Lorenza Little.

“I feel bad for her kids because she has twins, and the twins just lost their dad like a couple of months ago. And now they just lost their mom,” said Little.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man was unloading things from a car trunk when a gun went off and shot Smith in her chest.

The family identified him as Smith’s husband, who is not the father of her kids.

“I don’t see how you could just pull a gun and a gun goes off. You have to pull the trigger for a gun to go off,” said Little.

They say the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office questioned her husband about her death, but no one has been arrested.

Read: ‘This is not a game:’ Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announces arrests in murder of 7-year-old Breon Allen

Smith’s cousin said they were close.

“We always talked every day. She’d check on me, and I’d check on her. She just asked me, do you want to work at my daycare?” said Smith’s cousin Marissa Harmon-Pooler.

JSO is still investigating if Smith is the victim of a crime, or if this was an accidental shooting.

Read: Person shot, flown by helicopter to hospital in Fernandina Beach

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.