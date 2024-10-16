‘A lot of quit:’ Jaguars players seem to have no problem with Andre Cisco’s words

LONDON — It was said with measure and control, but the words resonated from London to the United States as loud as any post-game comment we can remember from a Jacksonville Jaguars player.

“How should I say this, a lot of quit,” said Jaguars safety Andre Cisco to Action Sports Jax about the team’s 35-16 loss to the Chicago Bears here in London on Sunday.

Cisco, now in his fourth season, appeared to shake up the status quo with a word few are willing to say publicly - “quit.”

A few days later, it doesn’t appear the words have divided a Jaguars team that has slipped to 1-5 to start a season littered with disappointment.

“Andre is obviously a really good leader on our football team,” said Head Coach Doug Pederson on Wednesday. “I’m guilty of this too sometimes – you say stuff out of just emotion. It’s hard to not say something.”

Pederson said he didn’t talk to Cisco about the post-game headline.

“I go back to what I said the other day. I just don’t think he meant anything demeaning by it,” said Pederson. “He’s not pointing the finger at anybody because he’s in that boat as well, just like we all are.”

Action Sports Jax had a chance to catch up with some Jaguars teammates on Wednesday after practice in London to see if the words impacted the locker room.

“We didn’t see a problem with that at all,” said Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell. " We just need to put our hard hats on, we need all 11 on the field on each unit giving it their all and that’s how you win football games, I don’t think anyone took it personal.”

Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby also didn’t appear to be bothered by the words.

“As a team, we got each other’s back,” said Bigsby. “I feel like we’re brothers and we look out for each other offense, defense, no matter what it is special teams. We go out there and compete for each other and lay it on the line and that’s what it has to come to every Sunday.”

The ultimate response might not come until Sunday at Wembley Stadium against the New England Patriots.

