Man accused of driving through crowd at Palatka block party booked into Clay County jail

PALATKA, Fla. — A man shot by Palatka police officers Saturday after they said he drove through a crowd during a block party has been released from the hospital and is now in Clay County jail.

Lazayus Bartley, 36, of Palatka, is being held on $300,000 and is facing two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated fleeing and eluding with injury, according to jail records.

Bartley is accused of driving a vehicle through a crowd at 20th and Eagle streets during a City of Palatka-approved block party.

Multiple people were taken to the hospital following the incident that occurred at about 8 p.m.

After driving through the crowd, Bartley drove off and a chase ensured.

“Law enforcement officers attempted to stop the suspect, who fled the scene before returning moments later and crashing into a patrol vehicle, additional participants, and vehicles,” a Palatka police news release states.

Officers fired at Bartley and the suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

Lazayus Bartley Lazayus Bartley, 36, of Palatka, is being held on $300,000 and is facing two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated fleeing and eluding with injury, according to jail records. (Clay County Sheriff's Office)

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