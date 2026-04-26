Man arrested for attempted murder after three shot in Lake City, police say

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A man was arrested and faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, after three people were found with gunshot wounds, says the Lake City Police Department.

According to police, officers responded to Encore, located at 556 North Marion Avenue, around 12:54 a.m. regarding a report of a shooting on Sunday.

Officers found gunshot victims and immediately began providing life-saving measures to one of the victims inside a car. Lake City Fire Department and EMS personnel arrived and continued medical treatment. Two other victims were located nearby and also recieved medical care.

Two of the victims were transported to a local hospital, with the other one airlifted to a trauma center.

Police say that during the investigation, officers determined that the shooting happened in a parking lot across the street. Several fired shell casings were located, and multiple areas of blood evidence were identified. The Criminal Investigations Division continued the investigation.

34-year-old Davario Watkins was identified as the suspect. Around 3:45 a.m. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputy located Watkins’ red Nissan pickup truck at Pleasant Point Apartments, located at 153 NW County Road 25A. Watkins was arrested soon after.

Chief of Police Gerald Butler stated, “This was a violent incident that placed several lives at risk. I commend our officers, deputies, fire personnel, and EMS crews for their quick response and immediate lifesaving efforts. Our detectives will continue working to ensure the facts are fully developed, and the person responsible is held accountable.”

Watkins was charged with attempted murder, 2 counts of aggravated battery, and leaving the scene of a traffic crash.

The investigation is still ongoing and remains active.

Lake City police encourage anyone with information pertaining to a crime to contact them at (386) 752-4343 or report information anonymously through the LCPD TIPS line at (386) 719-2068 or Crime Stoppers of Columbia County at (386) 754-7099.

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