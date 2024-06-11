Local

Man arrested in Putnam County after throwing meth out window during pursuit

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Marice Hamilton was arrested after fleeing deputies and throwing meth out his window in Putnam County.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — An Alachua County man is in jail Monday after he led deputies on a chase in Putnam County.

Marice Hamilton of Hawthorne tried to run from deputies after he was seen driving erratically on SR-100.

During the chase, he was seen throwing a large amount of methamphetamine from his vehicle.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said an attempted PIT maneuver stopped the vehicle near South Wahoo Avenue. Hamilton was then taken into custody.

He was charged with fleeing and eluding, resisting an officer, reckless driving, destroying physical evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held at the Putnam County Jail.

