Man charged in Foolio’s killing seeks insanity defense

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One of the suspects charged with murder in the June 23 shooting death of Jacksonville rapper Foolio plans to make an insanity plea. The court appointed attorney for Rashad Murphy, 30, one of four people charged in the rapper’s slaying, filed a motion last week in Hillsborough County court asking for funds to pay for a confidential forensic neuropsychologist.

The state is seeking the death penalty against all of the defendants. Murphy is charged with first degree murder, first degree conspiracy to commit murder, three counts of first degree attempted murder, and tampering with physical evidence.

“Cases involving NGI – Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity, are very complicated," a portion of the motion states. “An extensive clinical interview is required. Psychological and neuropsychological testing are necessary. ... the defendant is indigent and needs the State of Florida to incur the expense of said experts.”

Foolio, whose real name was Charles Jones II, was shot and killed outside of a hotel in Tampa. He was there celebrating his 26th birthday. Three other people were also injured in the shooting.

Also arrested were Sean Gathright, 18, Alicia Andrews, 21, and Isaiah Chance Jr., 21. A fifth man - Davion Murphy - remains wanted in the killing.

Arrests made in the murder of Jacksonville rapper Foolio Arrests made in the murder of Jacksonville rapper Foolio (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

Julio Foolio

