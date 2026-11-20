JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was arrested Monday after police say he intentionally poured half a bottle of essential oil into a woman’s sweet tea at a local Waffle House, and a child ended up drinking it.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Samuel Langrin, a customer at the restaurant, first said it was an accident before admitting he did it on purpose.

According to the arrest report, it was around 10:30 Monday night when Langrin and the woman he was with picked up food at the restaurant. Langrin told police that while inside, he put Pennyroyal Essential Oil in his hands.

The report says he had purchased the product from Amazon two days prior.

He initially told JSO a few drops accidentally spilled into the woman’s sweet tea, according to the arrest report. After more questioning, JSO says Langrin admitted to intentionally pouring half the bottle into her drink.

The report says he told police he did it so she would “leave him alone.” When asked what that meant, he said he intended to make her stomach hurt, not to kill her.

The report says the woman came back from the bathroom and noticed the child drinking from the cup. She didn’t become concerned until she realized the sweet tea had a strong mint smell.

The child is listed in non-life-threatening condition.

Mike McCormick with Florida Poison Control says whether the essential oil could have been fatal depends on multiple factors, and the smaller the person, the less it takes.

“It’s not the poison, it’s the dose,” McCormick said. “In some cases, it can be fatal.”

McCormick says symptoms include nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

His advice: if there’s even a hint something could be off, don’t risk it. “If something smells funny, if it doesn’t look right, if the color is wrong, when in doubt throw it out,” McCormick said.

Langrin is charged with attempted poisoning with the intent to harm or kill, and child abuse.

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